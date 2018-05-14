Exceptional Barton faculty recognized with Distinguished Instructor Awards

Story by Micah Oelze

Photo by Brandon Steinert

Five Barton instructors earned the Distinguished Instructor Award for the 2017-2018 school year for their efforts in the classroom.

The winners are:

Oleg Ravitskiy – Great Bend Campus (Full-time)

Kayci Strickland – Great Bend Campus (Adjunct)

James Henderson – Grandview Plaza Campus (Full-time)

Makenzie Maldonado– Grandview Plaza Campus (Adjunct)

Randy Klinger – Fort Leavenworth Campus (Adjunct)

The Distinguished Instructor Award for full-time faculty was created in 1984 to recognize teaching excellence. Faculty members are nominated by their peers and then evaluated by a committee including Barton students, a previous Distinguished Instructor Award recipient, members of the Barton Foundation, Board of Trustees and community members. The committee considers each instructor’s contributions to teaching and learning, the college mission and the community.

In 2003, the President’s Staff recognized the many contributions of Barton’s associate faculty members by establishing the Distinguished Instructor Award for associate faculty as well.

A plaque reflecting the names of the award recipients is displayed in Barton’s Office of Instruction located in the Science Building.