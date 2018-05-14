Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Mon 5/14
4:15PM KHOK– 4A-DII Regional Softball – Larned vs Hoisington
4:15PM KBGL– 4A-DII Regional Softball Championship – Larned vs Hoisington
6:00PM KHOK – 4A-DII Regional Softball Championship – If Hoisington wins
6:00PM KBGL– A-DII Regional Softball Championship – If Larned wins
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals
Tue 5/15
1:45PM KHOK – 4A-DII Regional Baseball – Hoisington vs Nickerson
2:00PM 1590/97.7 – 5A Regional Baseball @ Liberal – Great Bend vs Salina Central
2:15PM KBGL – 4A-DII Regional Baseball – Larned vs Holcomb
4:00PM KBGL – 4A-DII Regional Baseball Championship – (If Larned wins)
4:00PM B104 – 5A Regional Softball @ Wichita – Great Bend vs Salina South
5:00PM TBA – 5A Regional Baseball @ Liberal – Championship game (if Great Bend wins)
5:30PM TBA – 5A Regional Softball @ Wichita – Championship game (if Great Bend wins)
6:00PM KHOK – 4A-DII Regional Baseball Championship – (If Hoisington wins)
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals
Wed 5/16
12:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals
7:00PM 1590/97.7 FM- NBA Playoffs – Game 2 – Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets
Fri 5/18
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Sat 5/19
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Sun 5/20
12:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM- NBA Playoffs – Game 3 – Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors
Mon 5/21
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM- Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals