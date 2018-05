ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Monday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Civic driven by, Jose W. Maldonado, 23, Wheat Ridge, CO., was westbound at a high rate of speed exiting at Sylvan Grove

The driver lost control of the vehicle and slid into the guardrail.

Maldonado was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.