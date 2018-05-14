Deputy finds drugs, shotgun during Kan. traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a weekend traffic stop.

Just before 5:30 Saturday, a Saline County deputy pulled over a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by 29-year-old Jamie Durham of Salina on Interstate 135 at the Kansas 140 exit.

The truck was pulling a boat trailer that did not have a tail light, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Deputies found marijuana, paraphernalia and a shotgun in the truck. The deputy also discovered that Durham had a warrant in Oklahoma for drug-related charges.

Durham is facing possible charges of criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. His passenger, Casey Nickelson, 29, Salina is also facing a possible charge of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.