Cop Shop (5/11 – 5/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/11)

Criminal Damage

At 2:58 p.m. criminal damage was reported at NE 90 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:24 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 129.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:40 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at 5th Street & Heizer Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:15 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 215.

5/12

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:43 p.m. a burglary was reported at 432 NW 10 Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 9:35 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 311 Cottonwood Dr.

Injury Accident

At 11:43 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 210.

5/13

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:32 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 120 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/11)

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 11:49 a.m. a report of being threatened by Michael Brohaugh was made at 1407 20tth Street. Brohaugh was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.

Shots Fired

At 8:27 p.m. a report of hearing shots in the area was made at 2304 Franklin Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:43 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 11th Street & Morton Street. The subject was working on his vehicle and when he released the jack, his foot was caught under the tire. He was transported to the hospital.

Heart Problems

At 9:01 p.m. a subject was transported with heart problems at 2518 Russell Pkwy.

5/12

Burglary / In Progress

At 1:38 a.m. a report of returning home and finding her door unlocked. The residence at 706 Holland Street was checked and nothing was missing or had been moved.

At 1:56 a.m. a report of an unknown male possibly living in his enclosed car trailer was made at 605 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:52 a.m. Todd Kaiser was backing west and struck Nathan Langston’s vehicle that was backing east at 3920 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 9:48 a.m. Patricia Huenefeld was southbound through a green traffic light and struck Gregory Allen’s vehicle which was through 10th Street & McKinley on a red traffic signal.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:02 p.m. Jaqueline Fletcher struck Sharrie Rugan’s vehicle from behind who was stopped at a red traffic signal.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:54 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Jefferson Street.

Theft

At 6:28 p.m. John Ketch reports theft of a lightbar from his 1988 Jeep at 1821 Baker Avenue. Total loss of $150.

5/13

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:44 a.m. Shawn Casey reports his vehicle possibly stolen from Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue. Casey left his Jeep running and it jumped into gear, rolled across Broadway and came to a stop undamaged.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:18 a.m. a report of her home being broken into and numerous items taken was made at 12th Street & Morphy Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:46 p.m. Lainie Stern was arrested for an Ellinwod warrant at 2914 20th Street.

At 1:05 p.m. Israel Kline was arrested at 2914 20th Street for an Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant.

At 9 p.m. Bridget Levy was arrested on a warrant at 5501 9th Street 12.