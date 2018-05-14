Commissioners say no to extended days for fireworks

A proposal to increase the number of days that fireworks are allowed to be shot in the unincorporated areas of Barton County brought out most of the Fire Chiefs in the area during Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office had suggested extending the discharge period this year to allow for the discharge of fireworks from 6:00 p.m. June 29 to midnight July 8. The thought was that since the 4th this year falls midweek, it would allow families more time to spend together during an extended 4th of July weekend. It would also solve some of the enforcement problems the Sheriff’s Office experience’s during a mid-week celebration.

But Ellinwood Fire Chief Chris Komarek led the unified front from the local fire department’s.

Chris Komarek Audio

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick agreed with Komarek and says the timing of this years harvest was another reason why he would be opposed to the longer 4th of July celebration.

Luke McCormick Audio

Currently, fireworks are allowed to only be discharged in the county on the day of the 4th. Commissioners took no action on the proposed change meaning that the current ordinance will continue to be the policy in Barton County.