Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/11 – 5/13)

5/11

BOOKED: Cody Langley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Salina on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Brohaugh of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S. GBMC case for obstruction and Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on Barton County Court cases, ordered to serve five days.

BOOKED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on BTDC for hold until alcohol and drug assessment.

BOOKED: Maynard Charles of Great Bend on Kingman County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for serve sentence, no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Tommy Perez III released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Derek Lysinger of Claflin to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Keith R. Hertel on BCDC case with a $10,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Allyssia Jackson of Hays on BCDC warrant for probation violation after she was released by the judge. Posted a $1,000 surety bond on Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Jerome Maravilla of Great Bend on GBMC warrant and GBMC warrant, both for failure to appear after he received an OR bond.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, reinstated on bond of $50,000 OR with conditions, electronic monitoring, to go straight to work and home only per order of the Court.

RELEASED: McKinley Payne of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no tail lights, no head lights, window tint and no insurance, and child endangerment, bond was reduced from $2,500 C/S to $1,000. Posted bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

5/12

BOOKED: Zachary Schwartz of Ellinwood on EPD case for disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeremy Lamb of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County District Court case for introduction of contraband and battery DV with a bond set at $40,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Torres of Hoisington on Barton County Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Logan Riedel on HMC warrant for FTA, bond is set at $165 cash only.

RELEASED: Zachary Schwartz of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eric Torres of Hoisington on Barton County Court case for driving while suspended, after posting $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bonds.

RELEASED: Ricardo Lima of Dodge City on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding of $3,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Logan Riedel of Hoisington on HMC warrant for FTA after posting $165 cash only bond.

5/13

BOOKED: Jose Flores-Sanchez of Great Bend on BTDC case for illegal transportation of liquor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Israel Klein of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $358.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Lainie Sturn of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $608.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Bridgett Levy of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,277.80 cash only.

BOOKED: Kashe Roda of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jose Flores-Sanchez of Great Bend on BTDC case for illegal transportation of liquor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kashe Roda of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a bond in the amount of $1,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.