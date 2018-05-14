Baby delivered in Kansas church parking lot

OSAGE COUNTY —A Kansas family is celebrating a special Mother’s Day weekend delivery. Danielle Schilling and her husband were fishing at Overbrook City lake late Saturday when her contractions indicated it was time to get to a hospital, according to Con Olsen, Regional Executive Director of Osage County Emergency Services.

The couple didn’t travel far when Dallas Schilling pulled the couple’s van into the Grace Community Church parking lot and called 911. Osage County EMS arrived and delivered a healthy baby boy in the back of the couple’s van at 11:16p.m

Baby Gunner weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Mom and baby were transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka and are doing just fine, according to Olsen.