2 women in Kan. restaurant fire remain in critical condition

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Officials are working to determine the cause of a restaurant fire that critically burned two women.

Just after 9p.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to a restaurant a 512 West 21st North to help a police officer that had arrived on the scene of a woman with severe, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

As the officer was able to extinguish the patient, he learned there was another woman inside. An officer used his expandable baton to break the front glass to get access to the other woman victim in the fire, according to Ocadiz.

Emergency crews were then able to transport the code red patients to a local hospital. They remain in critical condition with second and third degree burns, according to Ocadiz.

Due to their injuries, the victims — ages 51 and 57 — are not yet able to tell investigators what happened.

The officer who saved the women on fire suffered minor burns to his hands and is doing well, according to Wichita Police Department spokesman Paul Cruz.