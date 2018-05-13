Westfall steps down as Farm & Ranch Expo coordinator

Jan Westfall started volunteering with the Great Bend 3i Show in 1988 as a “zoner.” As someone that walked around greeting and assisting exhibitors, Westfall was hooked with the show. From there she became the chair of the zoners, vice chair of the show, and eventually chair.

The 3i Show went away and was replaced by the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, which Westfall has volunteered as the main coordinator the past seven years.

Westfall announced after the 2018 show, that she was retiring from the chair position.

Jan Westfall Audio

The Great Bend Farm Show is one of the biggest agricultural promotions in the country. The three-day event at the Great Bend Expo Complex has over 700 booths over 80 acres. Westfall says volunteering with Farm Show is well worth it.

Jan Westfall Audio

Members of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Farm & Ranch Expo committee members plan on meeting at the end of the month to determine who might replace Westfall as Chair next April.