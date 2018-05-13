Sunday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit an RBI double with no outs in the 13th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Hosmer, San Diego’s $144 million man, drove the first pitch from Mike Mayers down the right field line and after a few strides, toss his batting helmet aside in celebration.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick surged past Martin Truex Jr. with one lap to go to win at Kansas Speedway, his fifth win in what has turned out to be a dominant start to the season. Truex wound up second and Joey Logano finished third.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered twice and doubled twice to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Lindor hit solo home runs in the third and seventh, and scored four runs. His third career four-hit game extended the All-Star shortstop’s hitting streak to 13 games. Michael Brantley had three hits, drove in two runs and broke a 2-all tie with an RBI double in the sixth. Mike Clevinger allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings as the Indians won for just the second time in seven games.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA approved a rule limiting the number people who can communicate through headsets during a game to 20 per team, including 15 coaches. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the proposal from the football oversight committee on Friday.

National Headlines

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dustin Byfuglien scored about a minute after the puck dropped and the Winnipeg Jets built a three-goal lead early in the first period and went on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Patrik Laine and Joel Armia had goals 46 seconds apart to put the Jets up 3-0. Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 4-1 lead midway through the second. Brayden McNabb scored midway through the first and William Karlsson late in the second period to pull Vegas within two. The Jets will host Game 2 on Monday night before the series shifts to Las Vegas.

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 for their third straight victory against the NL West leaders. Strasburg allowed one run and five hits in Washington’s sixth win in seven games. The Nationals stranded 11 baserunners, but Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon each drove in a run.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have put a cork in a two-game losing streak with an extra-inning heart-stopper. Left fielder Brett Gardner threw out Matt Olson at the plate with the help of a replay reversal, and the Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 Saturday on Neil Walker’s run-scoring single in the 11th inning. Prior to the two-game skid, the Yanks had a 17-1 run.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros’ Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 14 in a 6-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday in Houston. Evan Gattis, Brian McCann and Carlos Correa all homered to back up Morton. He yielded four hits and a run without a walk to lower his ERA to 2.03 and extend his career-long winning streak to eight games dating back to last season

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Webb Simpson didn’t back off Saturday at The Players Championship with a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to seven shots. He tied the 54-hole record and has history on his side. No one has lost a seven-shot lead in PGA Tour history. Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth both vaulted up the leaderboard with 7-under par 65s but are still 11 behind Simpson.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, and activated pitcher Tyler Olson from the paternity list. Naquin pulled up running into second base last night after his two-run double in the fourth inning against Kansas City. An MRI revealed the strain.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed one of their first-round draft picks, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech, to a four-year deal. Only two of the Bills’ eight selections remain unsigned: their top pick, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, and third-round pick defensive tackle Harrison Phillips from Stanford.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino says Pittsburgh’s Marcus Carr will join the Gophers. The university says the 6-foot-1 Toronto native played one season at Pittsburgh and will have three seasons of college eligibility at Minnesota.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Chi White Sox 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Oakland 6, 11 Innings

Final Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 5 Toronto 2

Final Detroit 4 Seattle 3

Final Cleveland 6 Kansas City 2

Final Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 3

Final Houston 6 Texas 1

Final Seattle 9 Detroit 5

Final Minnesota 5 L-A Angels 3, 12 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 2 Arizona 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 5

Final Atlanta 10 Miami 5

Final Colorado 4 Milwaukee 0

Final San Diego 2 St. Louis 1, 13 Innings

Final Cincinnati 5 L-A Dodgers 3

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Winnipeg 4 Vegas 2