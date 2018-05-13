Monday Weather

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.