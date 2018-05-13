Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING May 14, 2018 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Kansas Seal of Biliteracy

The Kansas Seal of Biliteracy Eight GB High School seniors have attained proficiency in English and one or more other world languages. Camryn Dunekack, Addison Ingram, Lindsey Newman, Rossiel Reyes, Paloma Sandoval, Rodrigo Miranda, Valeria Castillo and Cesar Antillon are the first students in the state to attain this award. The Seal is a statement of accomplishment that recognizes a student’s readiness for career and college and for engagement as a global citizen and will be a part of their high school record. The award is presented with their diploma at graduation.

National Honor Society

Seventeen NHS students will graduate this month. These students have met all requirements and show a commitment to community, and are the best students in the class in terms of academics, leadership and character. These students will be recognized for their academic achievements and hours of service to the community.

Future Business Leaders of America Nation Competition / Out-of-State Travel

At the state Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference in Topeka. Senior Lindsey Newman qualified for nationals with her second-place finish in Personal Finance. The four-day 2018 National Leadership Conference will be held in Baltimore, MD., this coming June.

Speech Students Qualify for National Competition / Out-of-State Travel

The west Kansas district speech national-qualifying tournament was hosted by Buhler High School, where sophomore Patrick Heath placed 2nd in Informative Speaking event. Patrick has qualified and will travel to the National Speech and Debate Tournament at Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 16-20, 2018.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

None

4. COMMUNICATIONS ………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of 2018-2019 Student and Teacher Handbooks, Athletics and Activities Handbooks ………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

At the 4/9/2018 meeting, proposed updates for the 2018-2019 student and teacher handbooks and activities and athletics handbooks were presented. At this second reading, the administration recommends approval of the 2018-2019 handbooks listed below.

– Elementary Student Handbook – Elementary Teacher Handbook

– Middle School Student Handbook – Middle School Teacher Handbook

– High School Student Handbook – High School Teacher Handbook

– Athletics Handbook – Activities Handbook

B. Second Reading- Science Adoption…………………………….. Mr. Umphres

At the April meeting, science teachers from GB Middle School presented recommendations of resources for the district to adopt for Science. A newly released curriculum from McGraw-Hill that offers differentiated instruction with high artistic quality has been piloted the past few months after piloting a HMH (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) product, and a Pearson product.

Administration requests approval of adoption of McGraw-Hill, a solid curriculum that follows the CCRS and NGSS standards.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of 2018-2019 BOE Meeting Schedule …………… Mr. Umphres

In order to plan for the 2018-2019 year, the administration asks approval of the BOE meeting schedule. Please be prepared to discuss the proposed dates and times and consider approving the 2018-2019 schedule.

2018-2019 Regular Meetings:

July 9, 2018 December 10, 2018 May 18, 2019

August 13, 2018 January 14, 2019 June 10, 2019

September 10, 2018 February 11, 2019

October 8, 2018 March 11, 2019

November 12, 2018 April 8, 2019

=========================================================

2019-2019 Luncheon Meetings:

Thursday September 27, 2018 at Riley

Wednesday October 31, 2018 at Middle School

Thursday November 29, 2018 at Jefferson

(No December Luncheon Meeting)

Thursday January 31, 2019 at Eisenhower

Thursday February28, 2019 at Lincoln

Thursday March 28, 2019 at High School

Thursday April 18, 2019 at Park

(No May Luncheon Meeting)

B. Approval to Purchase New and Sell Used Computers….. Mr. Umphres

USD 428 follows a five-year rotation cycle for computer purchases in order to maintain up-to-date technology for staff and students. At this time, the administration requests BOE approval for the following purchases.

The district has a five-year rotation cycle for computer purchases and three years for Chromebooks in order to maintain up-to-date technology for staff and students. As in the past, the district administration requests that the Board of Education allow school personnel to purchase the old computers. The recommended cost for personnel will be $100.00 for a laptop, $75.00 for a desktop, $35 for an iPad Mini, and $30 for a Chromebook. Item Quantity Cost Total Expenditure Desktop 110 $654.82 $ 72,030.20 Chromebook 500 $303.00 $151,500.00 iPads 125 $394.00 $ 49,250.0 Total Expenditure $272,780.20

C. Approval to Alter DEC Summer Schedule …………………… Mr. Umphres

The administration requests BOE approval to alter summer hours at the District Education Center by closing the office Friday afternoons beginning May 25 through and including July 27, 2018. Employees will have the opportunity to work their number of contracted hours.

D. Approval of Paper Bid ………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Bid requests for 720 cartons of 8.5 x 11 copy paper and 40 cartons of 11 x17 paper were sent to five paper vendors were opened on Wednesday, May 9. Bid results will be presented to the board; administration will make a recommendation of which bid to approve. The prior-year paper bid projected a need for the same quantity of paper (bid total $18,784.00).

Additionally, quotes were requested for pastel and bright copy paper as well as card stock.

E. Visix Digital Software ………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Visix Digital Software provides custom signage organizational communications from anywhere, and can deliver messages, media and alerts to virtually any screen. This type of signage would be beneficial for daily events as well as other various events scheduled throughout the year at GB High School. If approval is granted, installation of would take place over the summer. Administration requests approval for the software purchase.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Pilot Programs:  7-12 English Language Arts department: A Pearson product has been selected to pilot next year for the potential adoption in order to provide a consistent program 7-12 grades. The committee has looked at six different resources, narrowing the focus to two possible programs to pilot. The ELA department has decided the Pearson product will have the best resources. Most of the materials will be free, but to accommodate all the students, the district will incur a $3000 cost.  Career and Technical Education: The CTE department would like to pilot Odysseyware, an online course product with aligned instructional materials in core subjects, enriching electives, CTE courses, and college and career readiness test prep. The courses prepare students with skills and knowledge needed to succeed in postsecondary education, advanced career training, or immediate entry into jobs with a meaningful career path for increased success after graduation.

B. Kansas Educational Systems Accreditation Outside Validation Team visit The district leadership team hosted the KESA OVT visit. The OVT had many positive things to say about the district and the strides being taken to support students. Some of the high lights will be shared.

C. 2018 Summer Professional Development

There is an extensive variety of summer Professional Development offerings available for teachers this summer. Mrs. Reiser has worked with the coaches to design and offer these courses along with college credit for most of the days of professional development.

D. Beginning of 2018-2019 School Year Calendar

 August 9 – New Teacher Orientation (5 Days)

 August 17, 21 – Teacher Work Days

 August 16-20 – Teacher In-service work days

 August 20 – District Kick off, Showcase ½ day; Building ½ day

 August 22 – 1st Day with Students

E. Teacher Recruitment and Retention

Teacher candidates continue to decline and fewer young people are choosing teaching as a profession. USD 428 has worked hard to attract and retain quality teaching and this year the district is keeping pace with the hiring process. Discussion will take place regarding current practices to attract and retain teachers.

F. Update of Typing Club fees

G. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 5/1/18

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 5/8/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT …………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Recognition of the Education Foundation Grant Recipients

B. Approval of Contributions Grant Application Submissions

 The GBHS Panther Paw Shoppe (Special Services) wishes to accept a donation for #300 from The Upside of Down Syndrome Group (c/o Shawn Suppes).

 S2M LLC wishes to donate $100 to GBHS Community Service Day.  Wheatland Electric wishes to donate a Kindle as a prize for 4th Quarter Behavior Recognition assembly at Riley Elementary School.  GBHS Dance Line wishes to receive a $100 donation from Lorrie and Randy Moyers.  GB Middle School Booster club wishes to donate $243.53 to purchase a popcorn machine for the school and $612 to purchase 204 keychains for 8th grade recognition gifts.  Cindy Sandy, Eisenhower KRR Program Director, requests permission to apply for and receive a $500 grant from Walmart.  KRR programs at Park, Riley and Jefferson Elementary schools each wish to apply for and to accept a $1500 donation from Walmart. ($500 for each school)

 Emma Goad, Jefferson KRR Program Director, requests permission to apply for a $4,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant that provides reading material for KRR students..

 Emma Goad, Jefferson KRR Program Director, requests permission to apply for a Subway grant to provide a lunch for 90 K-5 students and sponsors for a summer field trip.

 Michelle Daniel, Riley Elementary Family Support Worker, wishes to apply for a $10,000 Robert Wood Foundation Sports Award. If her application wins, funds would be used for playground equipment and items for the Walking School Bus program.

C. Legislative Update

D. Architect Committee Update

E. IBB Ratification of Negotiated Contracts

F. Back to School Celebration

G. Walking School Bus Update

H. Grounds Summer Project Update

I. Schedule Special BOE Meeting

Mr. Thexton requests that the BOE will set a brief special meeting at the District Education Center on June 28, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. at which time the administration will propose expenditures, transfers, and closing balances for the 2017-2018 budget.

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ……………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION ………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The BOE will go into executive session.

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION ………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The BOE will go into executive session.

12. CONSENT AGENDA ……………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (April 9, and April 26, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Employee Appointments

 Mrs. Paulette Soupiset, School Nurse at GB High School and Park Elementary School

Licensed Teacher Appointments

 Ms. Alana Jamison, Teacher of English at GB High School (Transition to Teaching program)

 Ms. Kelsey Menges, Teacher of Grade 6 at Eisenhower Elementary School (Transition to Teaching program)

 Ms. Kristina Garza, Teacher of Grade 2 at Eisenhower Elementary School

Licensed Teacher Resignations

 Mrs. Gwen McDonald, Teacher of Grade 5 at Eisenhower Elementary School

 Mrs. Bonnie Ward, Teacher of Grade 3 at Riley Elementary School

 Mr. Brian Hutchinson, Teacher of Art at GB High School

 Mrs. Amanda Loving, Teacher of Grade 2 at Riley Elementary School

Licensed Employee Resignations

 Mrs. Deirdre Deiter, School Psychologist for Barton County Special Services

D. Acceptance of Negotiated Agreement

E. Classified Pay Adjustment

F. Administrative Contracts

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•GBHS Commencement: 5:00 p.m., on May 20, 2018, at Memorial Stadium. (BOE members are asked to meet at 4:30 p.m., in the GBHS gymnasium.)

•Last day of school: Thursday, May 24, 2018

•2-1A State Baseball: May 24-25, 2018, the 2-1A State Baseball Tournament will be hosted by GBRC at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

14. ADJOURNMENT ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres