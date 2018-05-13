Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Wings of Hope Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Wings of Hope Organization Founder Joe Trimmer.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Director of the Shafer Gallery at Barton Community College Dave Barnes who will talk about the The Cuna Mutual Retirement Solutions Art and Science Encounter Series that begins Friday.
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals
9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”