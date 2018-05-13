Barton drops 6-5 decision to Cowley at Region 6

bartonsports.com – The 19th ranked Barton Community College baseball team fell 6-5 in Sunday’s winner’s bracket final of the Region VI /District Tournament as the 8th ranked Cowley College Tigers rallied with two late runs to send the Cougars to Monday’s 4:00 p.m. elimination game.

Dropping to 44-13 on the year, Barton returns to Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium to play the elimination bracket final against the winner of Sunday evening’s Hutchinson and Johnson County contest, while Cowley (45-9) awaits the survivor in Monday’s 7:00 p.m. championship game.