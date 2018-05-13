Barton Community College honors Outstanding Graduates at commencement

Story by Micah Oelze

Photo by Brandon Steinert

Carolina Temponi Goncalves of Brasilia, Brazil and Enrique Martinez Flores of San Salvador, El Salvador were named Barton Community College’s 2018 Outstanding Graduates. Dean of Student Services Angie Maddy introduced them and presented their awards, after which they took the opportunity to address their fellow graduates during the college’s 48th commencement ceremony Friday.

Carolina Temponi Goncalves is the daughter of Rossana Temponi Goncalves and Wagner Goncalves. During her Barton career, she competed as part of the Cougar Volleyball Program and was named to the NJCAA First All-Academic Team. She worked as a student employee with the Central Kansas Upward Bound Program, assisted Barton’s Sports Information Department with photography coverage and worked for Great Western Dining in Barton’s cafeteria. She is a member of The Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, as well as a member of Barton’s Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Societies. Goncalves will continue her academic and volleyball career next fall at Lourdes University in Ohio. Her educational goals include earning a master’s degree in physical therapy.

Goncalves spoke of her journey to achieving her dreams and of those who assisted her along the way.

“One day I thought about being here… one day I wished I could be here… one day I prayed to be here… I did, I’m here! If you have something in your mind, if you really wish you could do something, believe in it,” she said. “My mom always told me ‘your thoughts arrive before you do, imagine yourself where you want to be.’”

Enrique Martinez Flores is the son of Laura Flores and Oscar Martinez. While attending Barton, he competed in Barton’s Track and Field Program, earning All American honors in both the weight throw and the hammer throw. Flores participated in the Dante Deo student organization and various community service projects including with Rosewood Rodeo, Habitat for Humanity and Heartland Church. Additionally, he is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Flores will continue his academic and track and field career at Manhattan College, an NCAA Division I institution in New York. His career goal is to earn his Juris Doctorate and become a lawyer.

Flores was humbled by the nomination knowing the hard work and dedication students put forth while at Barton.

“Although I got selected as an outstanding graduate, I stand up here and wish to say that everyone here is an outstanding graduate,” he said. “I know each and every person here has a backstory that has pushed them towards success, and I want everyone of this class of 2018 to continue to pursue their dreams because we only get one chance at life and we’ve got to make the most of it.”