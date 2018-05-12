Sunday Weather

Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.