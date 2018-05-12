Structural repair study of the Barton County Courthouse completed

In December, Barton County Commissioners approved $24,500 to be spent on a structural analysis of the Courthouse to determine the extent and estimated cost of potential repairs. The building that turns 100 years old in June, is having issues with the four outside corners separating from the center of the building on the 4th floor. That study conducted by WDM Architects has now been completed although County Administrator Phil Hatchcock says he has only had a short time to review the information.

Even though it appears that the structural analysis came back better than what Commissioners had expected, Hathcock still estimates that the needed repairs will still carry a hefty price tag.

Hathcock will also be meeting soon with a company to review a mechanical study that was done to explore potential cost savings by improving the heating and air conditioning in the building along with electrical and lighting issues. It is hoped that any costs associated with those type of repairs and replacements could be recouped by savings in energy costs. That study that did not cost the county any money to conduct, has also been completed.