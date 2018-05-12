Saturday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Paul DeJong homered and drove in a career-high four runs, and Jedd Gyorko, Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Tommy Pham also went deep to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-5 victory against the San Diego Padres. The Cardinals scored all but one run on the homers.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrew Miller, activated from the disabled list before the game, gave up Salvador Perez’s two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied to defeat the Cleveland Indians 10-9. Miller, making his first appearance since straining his left hamstring April 25, allowed his first runs of the season and the Royals rallied from a 9-4 deficit.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Matt Kenseth says he will be in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing for the next five weeks, beginning with his season debut at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. That stretch continues with next weekend’s All-Star race, Charlotte, Pocono and Michigan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick kept his hot streak going by qualifying on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway. Ryan Blaney qualified second, followed by Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott. Several drivers, including Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer, failed to pass inspection and get on the track for qualifying.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, starting from the pole and leading 129 of the 167 laps. The 19-year-old Gregson took the lead when Myatt Snider ran out of fuel with five laps remaining.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing has added information technology provider ITsavvy as the primary sponsor for the No. 14 car driven by Clint Bowyer for races at Richmond and Phoenix later this season. The company will also serve as an associate sponsor for the rest of the Monster Energy Cup Series schedule.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has hired Kyle Lindsted as an assistant coach. He spent the last three seasons in the same role at Wichita State. Gophers coach Richard Pitino also hired Rob Jeter last month after losing two assistants to other programs. Lindsted was a high school coach and athletic director at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas for 15 years before going to Wichita State. The Sunrise program produced 35 players who were NCAA Division I recruits during Lindsted’s time there.

National Headlines

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The NHL’s Western Conference finals get underway tonight in Winnipeg as the Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights. The matchup features two of the postseason’s best goaltenders, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck (HEHL’-eh-buhk) and Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. A year ago, Winnipeg wasn’t even in the playoffs and the brand-new Vegas Golden Knights didn’t have any players.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NHL’s Eastern Conference finals got started last night in Florida as the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist for the Capitals and Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots. Michal Kempny, Jay Beagle and Lars Eller also scored for the Caps.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two days after the Cincinnati Reds caught the Mets batting out of order, the Reds were tripped up in a double-switch last night that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts successfully argued. The wrong player left the field after the seventh inning of Cincinnati’s 6-2 win. On Wednesday when the Reds hosted the Mets, New York’s official lineup card had Asdrubal Cabrera batting second and Wilmer Flores third, but Flores hit second and Cabrera third.

DETROIT (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki is getting a new job, at least for a day. The 10-time All-Star is expected to be Seattle’s bench coach today for a doubleheader at Detroit. The Mariners announced earlier this month that the 44-year-old was stepping aside as a player this season and shifting into a front office role. With manager Scott Servais away to see his daughter receive a master’s degree, bench coach Manny Acta will fill in as skipper and Suzuki will work in the dugout.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 11 Chi White Sox 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 4

Final Oakland 10 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Toronto 5 Boston 3, 12 Innings

Final Kansas City 10 Cleveland 9

Final Texas 1 Houston 0

Final Minnesota 5 L-A Angels 4

Seattle at Detroit 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Pittsburgh 11 San Francisco 2

Final Miami 6 Atlanta 3

Final Milwaukee 11 Colorado 10, 10 Innings

Final Washington 3 Arizona 1

Final St. Louis 9 San Diego 5

Final Cincinnati 6 L-A Dodgers 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2