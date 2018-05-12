Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Public Hearing and Agenda Meeting

Monday, May 14, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

PUBLIC HEARING 9:00 a.m. until Close

This Public Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the organization of such Fire District No. 2 pursuant to KSA 19-3601.

-It has been proposed that a Fire District consisting of the Townships of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead and Union and the Cities of Hoisington, Olmitz and Susank be organized in Barton County for the protection of lives and property from the hazards of fire. If organized, that fire district shall be known as Fire District No. 2, County of Barton, Kansas. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

AGENDA MEETING

Close of the Public Hearing until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the May 7, 2018, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 30, 2018, and ending May 14, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2018-10: A Resolution Establishing Fire District No. 2, County of Barton, Kansas, Consisting of the Townships of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead and Union and the Cities of Hoisington, Olmitz and Susank:

-A Public Hearing was held prior to the start of this agenda meeting. Its purpose was to hearing comments regarding the organization of such Fire District No. 2 pursuant to KSA 19-3601. Should the proposed Resolution be adopted, the Fire District would serve the Townships of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead and Union and the Cities of Hoisington, Olmitz and Susank. In addition, there would be created a Board of Trustees to consist of not less than three nor more than nine members that represent each township and city in the district. Each would serve without compensation. The Trustees would be empowered to do such business of the Fire District, to include making an annual tax levy, not to exceed nine (9) mills, upon all the taxable tangible property of Fire District No. 2. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

B. FIRE DISTRICT NO. 2: Appointment of a Board of Trustees:

-Should the Commission adopt Resolution 2018-10, they would then appoint a Board of Trustees. Per the Resolution, the members of the Board of Trustees shall consist of not more than one (1) appointed from each participating township and not more than one (1) from each participating city. Upon initial appointment (following the adoption of this Resolution), four (4) members selected shall serve for a term ending on December 31 of the next full calendar year (2019) and five (5) one full calendar year later (2020). All terms are uncompensated. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

C. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED: Early Childhood Intervention Funding:

-The Sunflower Diversified Early Childhood Intervention Program provides individualized services to children ages birth to three years with a developmental delay or disability. Sunflower’s professional staff serves the child in the home setting, thus including the family actively in the educational process. In the 2018 Barton County Operating Budget, Sunflower Diversified’s Early Childhood Intervention Program was funded at $15,000.00. Jon Prescott, Executive Director, Sunflower Diversified, will request the funds be awarded at this time.

D. SOLID WASTE: Local Recycling Grant – 2017 Outcomes:

-In 2017, the Commission granted Sunflower Diversified $15,000.00 with an understanding that the funds would be utilized for local recycling programs. The funding was paid, in full, from the Solid Waste Budget. Mr. Prescott will provide details of the use of the 2017 grant monies.

E. JUVENILE SERVICES: Vehicle Replacement:

-The Juvenile Services Department accepted bids for the replacement of a 2013 Dodge Caravan until May 3, 2018. The bid request was for a mid-sized car in good mechanical condition with less than 25,000 miles. While a van met business needs prior to new legislation regarding juvenile placement, a mid-sized car will better serve the department at this time. Mike Daniel, Assistant Director, will provide details.

F. WORKFORCE INVESTMENT BOARD: Update of the Chief Elected Officials Agreement:

-As required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the membership of the Local Workforce Investment Board (LWIB) consists of representatives from business, labor, economic development, education, rehabilitation services, public assistance agencies and public employment services. Barton County is included in Local Workforce Development Area I. The Commission is now asked to renew the Local Chief Officials Agreement. The agreement defines the local designated area, establishment of the Chief Elected Officials Board, responsibilities and term agreement. Commissioner Don Davis, Barton County’s representative on the Board, will provide details.

G. RESOLUTION 2018-11: A Resolution Regarding Vaccination Of Certain Domestic Animals And Rescinding Resolution 2013-26, Same, Adopted December 30, 2013:

-County officials have participated in several discussions reference the County’s Rabies Resolution. Under the proposed Resolution, rabies vaccinations would be required to be current for dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses. Observation and testing for animals suspected of rabies is more thoroughly covered. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will provide details.

H. RESOLUTION 2018-12: A Resolution Allowing the Discharge of Fireworks in the Unincorporated Area of Barton County, Kansas for an Extended Period in 2018:

-Independence Day falls midweek in 2018, under the proposed Resolution, the Commissioners could opt to extend the discharge period of fireworks to provide families more time to spend together in a celebratory act of patriotism. The time period under the Resolution would allow for the discharge of fireworks in the unincorporated area of Barton County, Kansas, from 6:00 p.m., June 29, 2018, until midnight, July 8, 2018. This period includes both the weekend before and after the actual holiday. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

I. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: -Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MAY 14, 2018

10:00 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:15 a.m. – Anti-Ransomware Software – John Debes, Information Technology Director

10:30 a.m. – Program Update, Loader buyback – Darren Williams, County Works Director

11:00 a.m. – 2018 Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Project bids and a Kansas Department of Transportation agreement for the 2019 High Risk Rural Roads project – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:30 a.m. – Discussion of speed limit on North Washington – Mr. Hathcock, Ms. Zimmerman and Mr. McManaman

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for May 17, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 21, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.