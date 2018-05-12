Great Bend Panther Baseball and Softball Regional pairings announced

The Great Bend Panther baseball and softball teams now know who they will play and where in Regional action. The 5A Regional brackets were released Saturday morning.

The Baseball Panthers will be in Liberal where Great Bend will play at 2:00 p.m. against Salina Central. If they win they would get the winner of Liberal and Newton at 6:00.

The Lady Panthers play Salina South at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Three Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita. If they win they would play West Number 1 seed Bishop Carrol at 5:30.

5A Baseball Regional at Liberal

[5] Salina-Central HS (14-6)

5/15 @ Liberal HS 2:00

[12] Great Bend HS (7-13)

4] Liberal HS (15-5)

5/15 @ Liberal HS 3:30

[13] Newton HS (7-13)

6:00 p.m. Championship Game

5A Softball Regional at Wichita

8] Salina-South HS (9-11)

5/15 @ TRYC Field 5 – 4:00 PM

[9] Great Bend HS (8-12)

Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS

5/15 @ TRYC Field 5 – 5:30 PM

Great Bend/Salina South winner