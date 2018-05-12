Congressman Marshall stresses importance of community colleges at Barton’s commencement

U.S. Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall provided the keynote address at the graduation commencement at Barton Community College Friday night. The former Great Bend doctor and now U.S. Representative has always heavily supported community colleges after starting his education at Butler Community College.

Marshall shared his story of education saying that community colleges are a great place to continue your learning.

Friday’s commencement inside the Kirkman Gym was the 48th annual graduation.

For those citizens that are not overly fond of the tax that comes along with having a college in their county, Marshall sees it as an investment that will lead to a better labor supply in the area.

After Butler, Marshall received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Kansas State University and M.D. from the University of Kansas. Marshall worked several years at Great Bend Regional Hospital as an obstetrician before being elected to Congress in 2016.