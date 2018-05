The Barton Baseball Cougars are into Sunday’s winner’s bracket finals at the Region 6 Tournament in Wichita after beating Seward County 7-5 Saturday at Lawrence Dumont Stadium.

Dawson Pomeroy struck out three in the 9th inning to get the save. Pomery also knocked in a run in the bottom of th 8th when the Cougars scored twice to break a 5-5 tie.

Barton will now play either Cowley or KCK in Sunday’s winner’s bracket finals. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.