Area Regional Baseball and Softball Pairings

Monday Softball

4A-DII Regional @ Hoisington

3:00 Smoky Valley (11-9) vs Nickerson (0-20)

4:30 Hoisington (10-10) vs Larned (10-10)

6:00 Championship Game

2-1A Regional @ Johnson

3:00 Medicine Lodge (7-9) vs Stanton County (5-13)

4:30 Ellinwood (9-10) vs Elkhart (11-9)

6:00 Spearville (13-5) vs Medicine Lodge/Stanton County winner

5:30 Tuesday – Championship Game

Monday Baseball

2-1A Regional @ Salina-Sacred Heart

3:00 Bennington (12-5) vs Sacred Heart (3-17)

4:30 Ellinwood (1-17) vs Ell-Saline 13-7)

Wednesday

2:00 Little River (17-3) vs Bennington/Sacred Heart winner

3:30 Ellis (11-5) vs Ellinwood/Ell-Saline winner

5:00 Championship Game

Tuesday Baseball

5A Regional Baseball @ Liberal

2:00 Salina-Central (14-6) vs Great Bend (7-13)

3:30 Liberal (15-5 vs Newton (7-13)

5:00 Championship game

4A-DII Regional @ Hoisington

2:00 Nickerson (19-1) vs Hoisington (6-14)

3:30 Russell (9-7) vs Smoky Valley (6-12)

Championship Game 30-minutes after conclusion of game 2.

4A-DII Regional @ Garden City

1:00 Pratt (16-2) vs Hugoton (8-12)

2:30 Larned (12-8) vs Holcomb (13-5)

4:00 Championship Game

5A Baseball Regional at Liberal

Tuesday Softball

5A Regional @ Wichita (Three Rivers Youth Complex)

4:00 Great Bend (8-12) vs Salina South (9-11)

5:30 Bishop Carroll (18-2) vs Great Bend/South winner