Weekend Weather

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.