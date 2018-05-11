Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.