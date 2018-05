MAY 11, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR, HANDICAP SCOOTER, KITCHEN TABLE/CHAIRS, COUCH. 785-483-4826

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TIRES 235/50/18, ORECK XL AIR PURIFIER. 620-793-9430

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES & RIMS 215/65/15 620-792-7017

FOR SALE: 2 PC SET OF LUGGAGE, CANON PRINTER, BREAD MACHINE. 620-617-5811

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 3 SETS OF RIMS, 2-1/2 YR 300# BOAR. WANTED: $5,000 2WD EXT CAB PU. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE WATER BED W/STORAGE/HEATER/HEADBOARD/MIRROR, TOOLS. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: GARBAGE DISPOSAL (INCINERATOR), 12,000 BTU AIR CONDITIONER. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 (NEEDS TAILGATE), CD PLAYER, MICROWAVE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: LARGE ROLL TOP DESK, BAKERS RACK, 2 HUTCH/DESK. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: INTERNATIONAL FURNACE, 40 GALLON WATER HEATER, AIR CONDITIONERS, BABY BED. 620-282-8568

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE. 620-285-1114

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM STORM WINDOWS 34X38, 34X54, 2 STORM DOORS 32X80. WANTED: SHEET METAL BRAKE. 620-923-5028

FOR SALE: 1968 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SB (FOR RESTORATION), 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU LB., SWATHER TIRES 16/9/24. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 1955 CHEVY 2 DOOR EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION (ORIGINAL), CARGO BOX W/LIFT, 35′ HEAVY DUTY TRAILER. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: NORTH STAR UTILITY TRACTOR, 3-4 CHEVY PU’S 620-727-1310

FOR SALE: 21″-22″ LAWN MOWER SIDE DISCHARGE, NO BAG. 620-923-5946

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA 86,000 OM W/UPDATES. 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: 55″ TB, MAHOGANY BABY BED, PIONEER AMPLIFIER. 620-617-6949

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS SKID STEER, VOLKSWAGEN TURBO DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: FOOS BALL TABLE. 620-285-6266

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

CAIN CITY ORCHARD STILL HAS FRESH ASPARAGUS AVAILABLE AND WILL HAVE UNTIL THE END OF MAY. CUSTOMERS CAN PICK THEIR OWN ASPARAGUS OR PURCHASE PRE-PICKED IN ONE POUND BUNDLES. HOURS ARE FROM 2PM UNTIL DUSK ON WEEKDAYS AND 9AM UNTIL DUSK ON SATURDAYS. CAIN CITY ORCHARD IS CLOSED ON SUNDAYS. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-562-3498

GOOD TIMES WILL BE HAD BY ALL AT“THE TIMKEN HILL” THIS SATURDAY NIGHT. A LIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT BY THE JASON CALLAHAN BAND WILL BE PLAYING YOUR FAVORITE COUNTRY MUSIC STARTING AT 8:00PM. BEGINNING AT 5PM, ENJOY A FULL MENU FROM THE RESTAURANT. BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS AND GET READY TO ENJOY A GREAT TIME AT “THE TIMKEN HILL”. AND THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE.

4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE. THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT 1447 16TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTED YESTERDAY AND CONTINUES TODAY FROM FROM 12 UNTIL 6 AND TOMORROW FROM 12-5. AT THE SALE YOU WILL FIND NICE BOY AND GIRLS CLOTHES, MENS JEANS & SHIRTS EXTRA LARGE, GIRLS & WOMEN’S SHORTS, SHOES. BABY TO ADULT NAME BRAND CLOTHING. KITCHEN ITEMS, MICROWAVE, BEDDING SUCH AS SHEETS, COMFORTERS, BED PAD. ALSO, HOT WHEELS, BARBIES, MATERIAL, WOMEN’S INCONTINENCE UNDERWEAR, JOHN DEERE ITEMS, DREAMCYCLES, MAKE-UP, JEWELRY AND MORE. NO EARLY SALES PLEASE.

FOR SALE: 2 AIR CONDITIONERS. 1 IS A FEDDER, 2ND IS A KENMORE. BOTH UNITS ARE 8,000 BTU AND BOTH UNITS HAVE REMOTES. THE UNITS ARE 20” WIDE AND PERFECT FOR A SMALL WINDOW. BOTH ARE IN GOOD SHAPE, KENMORE WAS USED ONLY 1 SEASON. THE SELLER IS ASKING $100 FOR THE FEDDER (WHICH IS NEGOTIABLE) AND $200 FOR THE KENMORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 786-0200

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND