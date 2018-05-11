Great Bend High School Vo-Tech Club wins a pair of state championships

Great Bend High School students pulled ahead of the competition and in the process captured two state titles last weekend. Members of the Vocational Technology Club raced their electric cars on May 5 at Olathe and won the 2018 State Championship Series in two different classes of cars – standard and solar.

The No. 388 standard-class car took first place at state with Jace Schwager, senior, in the driver’s seat.

Sophomore Tristen Milligan drove the No. 488x solar-experimental class car to another first-place win. Sophomore Lane Millholland served as the pit crew.

“The state competition is comprised of three races,” said Travis Straub, GBHS woodworking teacher and club sponsor. “Beloit, Scott City and Olathe hosted the races.

“The best two finishes determined the state championship,” Straub said. “The 388 car finished fifth in Beloit, second in Scott City and first in Olathe.”

The 488x car finished fifth in Beloit, first in Scott City and first in Olathe, he said. Also, the 488x car set a track record of 56 laps in 60 minutes at Olathe.

Addi Ehrlich, freshman, was part of the pit crew for two of the three races, but she was not able to go to Olathe.