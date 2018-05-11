Friday Sports Update

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Mikolas won his fifth straight decision to begin the season and Tommy Pham homered, sending the St. Louis Cardinals past the San Diego Padres 2-1. Mikolas allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings against his former team, lowering his ERA to 2.51.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones homered, scored three runs and had three RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Kansas City Royals 11-6 to emerge with their second winning streak of the season. Manny Machado and Trey Mancini also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 4-0 in the first inning and 6-3 in the second before rallying to beat the Royals for the second night in a row.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have put ace Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lat. Martinez leads the National League with a 1.62 ERA. Right-handed reliever Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

National Headlines

NASHVILLE (AP) — A stunning loss for the Nashville Predators at home in Game 7. The Winnipeg Jets are headed to the first Western Conference final in their short history after knocking off the NHL’s best team in the regular season. It wasn’t even close. The Jets won 5-1. The Jets now host Vegas in Game 1 Saturday night in a conference final nobody could’ve predicted when this season started.

NEW YORK (AP) — No sweep for the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox rebounded after wasting a four-run lead to beat New York 5-4 and send the Yankees to only their second loss in 19 games on Thursday night. In another dramatic game before a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium, Boston moved back into a tie with the Yankees for the AL East lead at 26-11, the best record in the major leagues.

MIAMI (AP) — The NL East-leading Braves have done it again on the road, beating the Miami Marlins 9-2. Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first grand slam of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning. Freddie Freeman had a career-high five hits.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez struck out 12 in six innings, Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Thursday for a four-game sweep. The Giants struck out 53 times in Philadelphia, obliterating the previous team record of 44 in a four-game series set in 2003, according to Stats LLC.

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price says video games may have contributed to his carpal tunnel syndrome, but are not the cause of the condition. Price is set to start Saturday at Toronto. He has not pitched since May 3.

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Scooter Gennett went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, Tyler Mahle and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 for their third straight victory. Mahle outdueled Walker Buehler in a matchup of 23-year-old right-handers. Mahle allowed one run and three hits in five innings and walked four. The last-place Reds ended their futility against the Dodgers. They had lost eight in a row overall and nine straight in Los Angeles.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) —Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth homer and an RBI double in the Angels’ 7-4 win over the Twins. Ian Kinsler had a two-run homer among his three hits in the Angels’ seventh win in nine games. Justin Upton also homered in his third straight game as the Angels snapped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Scoreboard

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Baltimore 11 Kansas City 6

Final Seattle 9 Toronto 3

Final L-A Angels 7 Minnesota 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 San Francisco 3

Final Atlanta 9 Miami 2

Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 2

Final Washington 2 Arizona 1, 11 Innings

Final St. Louis 2 San Diego 1

Final Cincinnati 4 L-A Dodgers 1