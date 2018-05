UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Nick Collison is retiring after 15 seasons, all with the same franchise.

Collison was a first-round pick of the Seattle Supersonics in 2003 and remained with the organization when it relocated to Oklahoma City.

The 37-year-old Collison did not give a reason for retiring, only saying he was blessed to have spent 15 years in the NBA. The 6-foot-10 Collison played in 910 career regular-season games and 91 playoff games.