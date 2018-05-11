Cop Shop (5/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/10)

Injury Accident

At 8:46 p.m. an accident was reported in the 800 block of NW 190 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/10)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:53 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 9th Street & Morphy Street on a Great Bend Municipal warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 26th Street & Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:02 p.m. an officer arrested Jerome Maravilla on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants at 2205 30th Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 2:37 p.m. an officer arrested Wayne Masse and Saline Moore at 2106 Holland Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction.

Diabetic Problems

At 3:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1921 Polk Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:54 p.m. an accident was reported at Sherman Street & Broadway.

At 3:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Washington Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 4:18 p.m. a report of a swimming pool being slashed at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 2529 9th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:29 p.m. an officer arrested Jason Stapp at 1408 Kansas on a GBMC warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 807 10th Street.