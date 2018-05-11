Barton rolls 8-0 in Wichita

bartonsports.com – Behind solid pitching from its ace and pounding out twelve hits, the 19th ranked Barton Community College baseball team blanked Johnson County Community College 8-0 in a run-ruled shortened seven innings Friday at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The victory improves the Cougars to 43-12 in advancing to Saturday’s winner’s bracket 4:00 p.m. semifinals against Seward County Community College (30-28). Johnson County (36-22) drops to Saturday’s 10:00 a.m. elimination game against Colby Community College.

Kaden Fowler belted two doubles out of his three hits to set a new school record with 28 two-baggers on the year, eclipsing the record set by Barton Hall of Famer Jeff Christy in the 2004 season.

Josh Hendrickson improved to 10-2 on the season with the complete game, scattering five hits and striking out eight to move into sole possession of the second spot in wins and strikeouts (113) in a single season.