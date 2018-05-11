Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/10)

BOOKED: Kyle Dreiling of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for burglary with a bond set at $20,000 C/S. Case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal use of a weapon, and unlawful distribution of controlled substance with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lora Brant on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Ricardo Lima of Dodge City on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerome Maravilla on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear with a bond of $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Keith Hertel of Ness City on BTDC case for possession of a controlled substance, battery DV, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Derek Lysinger of Claflin on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Wayne Masse of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, felony obstruction, possession of marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Saline Moore of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, felony obstruction, and possession of marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Stapp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is set in the amount of $2,642.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on BCDC case for aggravated battery, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Lora L. Brant on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for aggravated battery DV, obstruction, battery LEO x2, battery DV, and criminal damage after he received a $20,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling of Great Bend on BCDC case for burglary after posting a $20,000 surety bond. Released on a case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.