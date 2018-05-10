Wednesday night rainfall totals – West of Great Bend gets the most

Thunderstorms that moved through Barton County Wednesday night dumped much more rain west of Great Bend than within the city limits itself.

A small rain cell that positioned itself just west of the city around 11 p.m. dropped heavy rain on the area. Five miles west of Great Bend received 2.27 while the Great Bend COOP test plot just west of the city on 10th street received 1.70. The COOP’s test plot near Fuller Brush received 1.50.

Here are the other rainfall amounts called into KVGB early Wednesday morning.

Steve Schneider – north of Albert: .30

Jerry Morganstern – Hoisington: .55

Don Mie-Susank: .08

Red Maier-Ellinwood: .35

Marvin Schneider-south of Rush Center: .45

Phil Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: .50

Kevin Soupiset-Quail Creek: 1.00