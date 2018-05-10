Thursday Sports Update

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Trumbo delivered a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning, Chris Davis homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 to end a seven-game losing streak. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who lost 18 of their previous 21 games.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The last time the major leagues saw Miles Mikolas before this season, the right-hander was learning how to become a starting pitcher with the Texas Rangers. That was in 2014. Mikolas then spent three years in Japan. It has paid off for the 29-year-old and the St. Louis Cardinals, who signed Mikolas to a $15.5 million, two-year contract during the offseason. Entering Wednesday’s games, Mikolas was 10th in the National League with a 2.70 ERA.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have promoted Mike Borgonzi to director of football operations and Ryan Poles to assistant director of player personnel as part of a series of front-office moves made following the NFL draft. Three scouts have also been promoted and Mike Bradway has been hired from Philadelphia as an assistant director of player personnel.

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Salloi and Gerso Fernandes scored second-half goals and Tim Melia came up with several huge saves, leading Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 victory over short-handed Atlanta, Sporting snapped United’s eight-game unbeaten streak in a showdown between the two conference leaders in Major League Soccer. Atlanta went down a man in the 34th minute when goalkeeper Brad Guzan received red card for taking down a player just outside the penalty area.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum caught a pass underneath the basket, shook off a hit and went up for the go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-112 Wednesday night. The Celts now advance to the Eastern Conference finals for a rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 is Sunday in Boston.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George has had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The procedure was performed Wednesday in Los Angeles. George is expected to return to normal offseason activities in six to eight weeks. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.04 steals and 36.6 minutes in 79 games this season, his first season with the Thunder.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees keep on rolling and have racked up 17 wins in their last 18 games. The Yanks rallied late to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6. Late heroics included Brett Gardner’s, two-run triple off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge followed with a homer. New York won its eighth straight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have set a franchise record for consecutive shutout innings on the road. Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was also the seventh consecutive road win. Wilson Ramos’ two-run single with two outs in the eighth ended a string of 34 straight shutout innings for the Braves. That’s the longest streak for the Braves in the modern era (after 1900), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies continue to streak. Carlos Santana had three hits and five RBIs, Nick Pivetta struck out seven in five scoreless innings and the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 11-3 Wednesday night. The Phillies, who are 20-11 since a 1-4 start, will try to sweep the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was diagnosed Wednesday with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed the diagnosis but describes it as a “mild case.” Price will throw Thursday at Yankee Stadium, and then the team will re-evaluate his status.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 2

Final Pittsburgh 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final L-A Angels 8 Colorado 0

Final Atlanta 5 Tampa Bay 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 5 Detroit 4, 10 Innings

Final Houston 4 Oakland 1

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 6

Final Baltimore 5 Kansas City 3

Final Toronto 5 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 2 N-Y Mets 1, 10 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 13 Miami 4

Final Philadelphia 11 San Francisco 3

Final San Diego 2 Washington 1

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Arizona 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 114 Philadelphia 112