GREAT BEND — Terry Lee Schartz, 60, passed away May 8, 2018, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was the first born of triplets on December 15, 1957, at Great Bend, to Arlin Paul and Ila Mae (Seitzenger) Schartz.

Terry married Brenda (Waters) Grant August 8, 2008, at Plano, Texas. A lifetime resident of the Great Bend area, Terry was a farmer and a 32 year Specialist Welder for GBI, retiring in 2012. He attended high school at the Kansas School for the Deaf, and furthered his education at Salina Technical College. Terry was a member of the Kansas Central Association of the Deaf, Newton, and the Great Bend Deaf Club.

Being born into a large farm family, Terry was quick to master many necessary skills, such as mechanics and woodworking. He was very grateful to his dad for these life lessons. Never meeting a stranger, Terry will be remembered for his willingness to help others and quick wit. He enjoyed working on his Mustang and, above all, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Schartz, of the home; siblings, Gerry Lynn Schartz and fiancée Sissy Saindon of Great Bend, Larry Gene Schartz and wife Joella of Great Bend, Tanya Sue Schroeder and husband Leonard of Great Bend, Steven Allen Schartz of Lakeland, Fla., Darwin Paul Schartz of Great Bend, Kala Elaine Muller of Ellinwood, Kent DeWayne Schartz of Great Bend and Darryl Wayne Schartz of Great Bend; four step sons, Aaron Langdon Grant and wife Jennifer of Granbury, Texas, Jeremy Nathan Grant and wife Corina of Heartland, Texas, Dylan K. Grant and wife Sam of Overland Park and Travis Lee Grant and fiancée Jessica Beck of Garland, Texas; six step grandkids, Christian Grant, Reagan Grant, Brynn Grant, Abby Grant, Alyssa Grant, and Dalyce Grant; three nephews, Rusty Purcell, Eppie Sandoval, Derek Muller; and one niece Jessica Manning and husband Jared.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, May 11, 2018, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Terry Schartz Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

