MAY 10, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 4 MICHELIN TIRES 235/50/18, ORECK AIR PURIFIER. 620-793-9430

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE WATER BED W/STORAGE/HEADBOARD/MIRROR, TOOLS, SET OF 3 CEREAL CANNISTERS. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: MEN’S MCGREGOR GOLF SHOES 10-1/2, BUCKETS OF GOLF BALLS. 620-653-2931

FOR SALE: 2 BRIEFCASES, 2 FLIP PHONES, LEATHER TOOL BELT. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: MICROWAVE, MAHOGANY BABY BED, CAR STEREO AMP. 620-617-6949

WANTED: WEED TRIMMER, WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-282-7055 OR 620-282-8079

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE W/1600 MILES. 620-285-1114

FOR SALE: TRAEGER GRILL. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL JUICER. 620-282-7306

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVE, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180 SKID STEER, MID-TRAVEL VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: MICROWAVE, CD PLAYER, 2003 FORD F250 PU (NEEDS A TAILGATE) 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: HEXAGON TABLE & 2 CHAIRS, LARGE DROP CLOTH, MICROWAVE, KITCHEN ITEMS. 903-575-7716

WANTED: LEAF/GRASS BLOWER. 620-793-6877

FOR SALE: 4 SK WRENCHES 1″-1-1/4″, 8′ PU BED TRAILER. 620-793-2596 620-793-5127

FOR SALE: 917 RAKE W/17 WHEELS, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: MEDIUM SIZE BIRD CAGE, HOT WATER HEATER INSULATION, 2000/2003 4 DOOR CAR. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: SNAPPER LAWN MOWER W/REAR BAGGER 620-791-7878

FREE: FEMALE BASSETT HOUND TO A GOOD HOME (1 DOG FAMILY). 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN W/EXTRAS, SOCKET WRENCHES. 620-282-1293

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE. THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT 1447 16TH ST. IN GREAT BEND AND IT STARTS THIS MORNING AT 10:30 TOMORROW (FRIDAY) FROM 12 UNTIL 6 AND SATURDAY FROM 12-5. AT THE SALE YOU WILL FIND NICE BOY AND GIRLS CLOTHES, MENS JEANS & SHIRTS EXTRA LARGE, GIRLS & WOMEN’S SHORTS, SHOES. BABY TO ADULT NAME BRAND CLOTHING. KITCHEN ITEMS, MICROWAVE, BEDDING SUCH AS SHEETS, COMFORTERS, BED PAD. ALSO, HOT WHEELS, BARBIES, MATERIAL, WOMEN’S INCONTINENCE UNDERWEAR, JOHN DEERE ITEMS, DREAMCYCLES, MAKE-UP, JEWELRY AND MORE. NO EARLY SALES PLEASE.

FOR SALE: 2 AIR CONDITIONERS. 1 IS A FEDDER, 2ND IS A KENMORE. BOTH UNITS ARE 8,000 BTU AND BOTH UNITS HAVE REMOTES. THE UNITS ARE 20” WIDE AND PERFECT FOR A SMALL WINDOW. BOTH ARE IN GOOD SHAPE, KENMORE WAS USED ONLY 1 SEASON. THE SELLER IS ASKING $100 FOR THE FEDDER (WHICH IS NEGOTIABLE) AND $200 FOR THE KENMORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 786-0200

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY