Great Bend pair arrested for stolen property and drugs

On Wednesday, May 9 at about 1 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North East 30 Road, north of the city of Great Bend. Sheriff’s officers were looking for stolen property.

Upon entering the residence, detectives discovered controlled substances and another search warrant was obtained. Sheriff’s Office detectives seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. A firearm was also located with the drugs.

Arrested at the scene was Kyle Dreiling, age 33 of Great Bend. Dreiling was charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He’s being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Also arrested was Ashley Feil, age 33 also of Great Bend. Feil was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal use of a weapon and distribution of a controlled substance. Feil is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.