Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.