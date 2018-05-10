Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.