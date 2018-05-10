Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/9)

BOOKED: Crystal Tolan of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Eric Ramos of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Vicki Batt of Hoisington on Central Kansas Community Corrections order of incarceration.

BOOKED: Randy Chambers of Hoisington for BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Victor Orozco of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dominique Hoch of Lyons on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Crystal Tolan of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eric Ramos of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Kyle Clase of Seward for BCDC case for probation violation after completing time served.

RELEASED: Dominique Hoch of Lyons on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.