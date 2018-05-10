Barton Community College to honor graduates in 48th commencement

Story by Brandon Steinert – gobarton.com

Barton Community College’s 48th commencement is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, in the Barton Gymnasium.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D. has agreed to help Barton Community College celebrate the achievements of the class of 2018 as keynote speaker.

Dr. Marshall, a longtime local obstetrician-gynecologist in central Kansas, won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Kansas’ 1st district in 2016, where he has been a vocal proponent of community colleges, career programs and technical education.

Higher education has played a major role in his own life and career; in addition to an M.D. from the University of Kansas, he has earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Kansas State University. Perhaps most relevant to the audience at commencement is the degree with which he kicked off his higher education journey, an associate degree from a community college.

Following Dr. Marshall’s comments, Vice President of Student Services Angie Maddy will present the 2018 Outstanding Graduate awards to Carolina Temponi Goncalves and Enrique Martinez Flores, who will then offer their peers a few brief comments.

Communication Instructor Peter Solie will then present the five Distinguished Instructor Awards to Barton Instructors Randy Klinger of the Fort Leavenworth Campus, Makenzie Maldonado and James Henderson of the Grandview Plaza Campus and Kayci Strickland and Oleg Ravitskiy of the Barton County Campus.

Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, will honor Larry and Kathy Schugart for their support of the college and the Barton Foundation.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Mike Johnson and Vice President of Instruction Elaine Simmons will confer the degrees. Medical Laboratory Technician Instructor Dana Weber will present the graduates and members of the Board of Trustees will award the diplomas.

Bryant “Buzz” Birney is set to lead both the invocation and benediction.

Video of the ceremony will be live streamed via Barton’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bartoncommunitycollege and photos will be available on Flickr at bartonccc.edu/gradpics.