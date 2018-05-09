Wednesday Sports Headlines

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dylan Bundy set a dubious modern-day record, yielding four home runs and leaving without getting an out, part of a 10-run first inning that propelled the Kansas City Royals past the hapless Baltimore Orioles 15-7. Bundy was lifted after allowing five hits and two walks to the only seven batters he faced. Baltimore has lost seven straight and 19 of 22.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run home run as the Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1. It was a season-high fifth straight victory for the Twins and capped a two-game series sweep. Minnesota has won 14 of its last 17 games against National League teams. St. Louis’ Carlos Martinez saw his stretch of six straight starts allowing one or fewer runs end.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were awarded tight end Alex Ellis off waivers from the New Orleans Saints and released defensive tackle Stefan Charles as part of a series of roster moves. Kansas City also waived backup running back Akeem Hunt with a failed physical designation.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State baseball coach Brad Hill will step down after this season as the school’s winningest coach, ending a tenure that includes four NCAA regional appearances and a Super Regional berth. Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced Hill’s decision in a statement.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets all-star guard James Harden says Chris Paul “took over the game” and propelled the Rockets to a 112-102 win over the Utah Jazz. Paul scored a career-high 41 points. The win wraps up the series and takes Houston to the Western Conference Finals for a faceoff with Golden State. The Warriors advanced by closing out New Orleans 113-104 in Game 5.

TORONTO (AP) — It was a performance just as fitting for Hollywood. Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton looked up at the 20,000 Canadian fans cheering for him and pointed to the giant maple leaf tattoo on his right forearm. The Big Maple picked the perfect place for the game of his life, a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays and a 5-0 win. Paxton became the first Canadian to pitch a no-hitter in his home country. He told reports “You couldn’t write this stuff.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have won 16 of their last 17 games, taking the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single off Yankees enemy Joe Kelly and New York edged the Red Sox 3-2. Baseball’s top two teams will square off two more times in the series.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever Brent Suter homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and threw 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. Suter hit the first pitch thrown by Kluber in the third to center for the first homer of his professional career.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 St. Louis 1

Final Atlanta 1 Tampa Bay 0

Final Milwaukee 3 Cleveland 2

Final Pittsburgh 10 Chi White Sox 6

Final Colorado 4 L-A Angels 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Boston 2

Final Kansas City 15 Baltimore 7

Final Seattle 5 Toronto 0

Final Detroit 7 Texas 4

Final Houston 4 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2

Final Cincinnati 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final Chi Cubs 4 Miami 3

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 5, 12 Innings

Final Washington 4 San Diego 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 112 Utah 102

Final Golden State 113 New Orleans 104