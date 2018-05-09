Unsafe structure at 819 Adams recognized by the City of Great Bend

A public hearing has been set for the unsafe structure at 819 Adams in Great Bend. The June 18th hearing will allow Great Bend City Council members to vote on whether to demolish the house that sits on the property or not, and allows the owner more time to repair the structure if he chooses.

Great Bend Code Enforcement Officer Stuart Baker says parts of the house are rotting, there are broken windows, holes in the roof, and electrical issues.

Stuart Baker Audio

The owner received three properties in Great Bend and numerous items after his mother passed away. No one has lived in the house at 819 Adams for several months, but the owner lives across the street and owns another property on Jefferson Street.

The owner has made attempts to clean up the property over the past couple of months but still has a long way to go according to Baker.

Stuart Baker Audio

The owner is a couple of years behind on the property taxes at 819 Adams. The City Council decided to move forward with the public hearing on June 18 to check on the progress of the repairs.