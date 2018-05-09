Trooper Ben, Eric Stonestreet team up to promote seat belts

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet has combined forces with a popular tweeting Kansas trooper to promote seat belt safety.

Special message from @ericstonestreet and @TrooperBenKHP to kick off the Kansas Teen Transportation Safety Conference. #KTTSC pic.twitter.com/bs3PFKISY7 — SAFE KTSRO (@SAFEks) May 8, 2018

Stonestreet made a four-minute video with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner. With almost 55,000 twitter followers, Gardner is better known as @TrooperBenKHP . The video was part of a welcome to the Kansas Teen Transportation Safety Conference.

Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native who plays the character Cameron Tucker, says on the video that he once wanted to be a highway patrolman before going on a ride-along. The law enforcement officer he was with had to tell a family member that a loved one had died. Stonestreet also talked about a seat belt saving a friend’s life in a crash.

The duo signed out with sirens.