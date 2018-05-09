Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.