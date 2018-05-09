Thursday Weather

Thursday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.