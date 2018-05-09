Sedgwick County commissioner enters plea to fraud, money laundering

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to federal fraud and money laundering related to his handling of campaign funds.

U.S. Magistrate Gwynne Birzer on Wednesday allowed O’Donnell to remain free on an unsecured bond of $5,000.

A 12-count indictment alleges the 33-year-old man took $10,500 from his campaign accounts to put into his personal bank account and for friends, and then covered it up by making false reports.

O’Donnell returned to his seat Wednesday on the Sedgwick County Commission, with his mother and father sitting in the front row of the audience.

His parents said they came to support their son in his first public meeting since Friday’s indictment, but declined further comment.

O’Donnell and his attorney declined comment after the arraignment.