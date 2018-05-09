Police: Kansas man wounded in ambush robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and searching for suspects.

Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of SE Quincy in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

At the scene, officers found an adult male victim who had been shot. The investigation revealed the victim was ambushed by two suspects described as black males wearing masks and he was robbed of personal belongings. His wounds were considered non-life threatening, according to Ekis. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department.