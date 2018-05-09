More railroad crossing safety upgrades coming in Great Bend

After making safety improvements to the railroad crossing on 17th Street Terrace in Great Bend last week, the City of Great Bend has approved upgrades to three more crossings.

Great Bend Engineering Tech Karl Otter says a crossing signal, flashing light straight post type gates will be installed at the Lakin Avenue, Forest Avenue, and Grant Street crossings.

The agreement with the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Company and the State of Kansas leaves the City of Great Bend with no expense outside maintaining the pavement markings and the signage for the crossing.

Otter says the gates will be similar to the crossing at 8th Street and Pine Street. The installation of the gates will not affect traffic since they will be off the roadway.