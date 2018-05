MAY 9, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BUDWEISER GLASSES. WANTED: RUGS & DRAPES (TAN), CRYSTAL FRAMES 5X7 OR 8X10. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: 2 FLIP PHONES, WHEEL CHAIR RAMP. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 SETS OF ANDERSON REPLACEMENT WINDOWS 30X25. 785-227-5348

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE. 620-285-1114

FOR SALE: BATHTUB, PEDESTAL SINK, I-PHONE. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 2001 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE. 620-617-5066

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE (GREAT SHAPE, LOW MILES) 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE 22X24 W/EXHAUST FAN/10 GROWING BEDS/HYDROPHONICS/LOUVERED VENTS AND MORE 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/LEAVES/6 CHAIRS, 3PC BEDROOM SET, METAL BED FRAME. 620-792-2272 OR 620-587-3763

FOR SALE: CANS OF R12 FREON, 2 DIRT MOVERS TO PULL BEHIND A TRACTOR. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: KENDALL FIRE TABLET, MAHOGANY BABY BED, MICROWAVE NEW IN THE BOX. 620-617-6949

FOR SALE: 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK. 620-793-3854

WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX HER CUCKOO CLOCK (LOST IT’S CUCKOO). 620-792-1943

FOR SALE: BUFFET FOR DIFFERENT USES. 620-797-0059

FOR SALE: 3PT 318 JOHN DEERE, DISK, TILLER. 620-672-5662

WANTED: CANNA BULBS, TIGER/DAY LILIES, 620-639-2667 AFTER 6:00PM

FOR SALE: MICROWAVE, CD PLAYER, 2003 WHITE FORD PU. WANTED: TAILGATE. 620-282-4923

WANTED: WALL HANGING SHELF W/GLASS FRONT. 620-639-2361

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES 24/5/32, 20.8/42, 2 SWATHER TIRES 16/9/24 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 917 RAKE W SERIES W/17 WHEELS, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL (BOTH ALWAYS SHEDDED). 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: HANDICAP SCOOTER, BEDROOM SET, COUCH. 785-483-4826

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: WHITE DISHWASHER. 620-617-4055

FOR SALE: BIRD HOUSES. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE. 620-639-7373

FOR SALE: 2 AIR CONDITIONERS. 1 IS A FEDDER, 2ND IS A KENMORE. BOTH UNITS ARE 8,000 BTU AND BOTH UNITS HAVE REMOTES. THE UNITS ARE 20” WIDE AND PERFECT FOR A SMALL WINDOW. BOTH ARE IN GOOD SHAPE, KENMORE WAS USED ONLY 1 SEASON. THE SELLER IS ASKING $100 FOR THE FEDDER (WHICH IS NEGOTIABLE) AND $200 FOR THE KENMORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 786-0200

