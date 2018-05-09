Kan. welfare agency announces changes after another child death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The head of the Kansas Department of Children and Families says the agency is making more changes in the Wichita area after another child death.

Secretary Meier-Hummel said Tuesday in a news release that the agency will be “implementing corrective action plans.” The announcement came after court records showed that relatives of 2-year-old Anthony Bunn reported concerns to the agency before the toddler died last week. His mother and her boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of murder.

The welfare agency previously replaced the head of its Wichita office. It’s been under fire since a 3-year-old boy was found encased in concrete after his relatives repeatedly reported abuse to the state and police. And relatives of 5-year-old who disappeared in February also say they called the state to report suspected abuse.