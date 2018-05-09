Kan. man who brought pellet rifle to city hall remains in jail

HUTCHINSON — Formal charges have been brought against a Kansas man who showed up at Hutchinson City Hall last week with what was thought to be an assault weapon.

Johnny Klaassen, 60, Hutchinson was charged with disorderly conduct — a misdemeanor. He was also charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

On May 3, Klassen was arrested after city personnel called 911 and reported a man with what appeared to be an assault weapon.

When officers arrived, they discovered Klassen left westbound on a bicycle. Authorities intercepted him and saw the gun slung over his shoulder. Klassen apparently wanted to talk with a city department head about a bill.

Klassen was taken into custody and remains jailed on a $6,100 bond.